Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 268 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,009,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,514,000 after buying an additional 583,357 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,688,000 after buying an additional 215,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,166,000 after buying an additional 64,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:NULG opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

