Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

