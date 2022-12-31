Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 945 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $45,624.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Peter Seidelmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $50.42 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Omnicell to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

