AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent Buys 25,000 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) Director Roger Dent purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,874.

TSE:AT opened at C$2.09 on Friday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$119.93 million and a PE ratio of 69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AT. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

