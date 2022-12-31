Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.46. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 518 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

