Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.11

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 844.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 632,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 565,584 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,491 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

