Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.11

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

