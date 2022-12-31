Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 9.1%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) was down 9.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 286,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 135,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 million and a PE ratio of 70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

