Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DEF opened at $66.51 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

