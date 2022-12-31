Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $910,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $336.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.48 and a 200-day moving average of $351.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

