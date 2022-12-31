Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth about $1,389,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.4 %

MSM stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

