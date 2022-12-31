Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

