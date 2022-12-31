Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,925 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.