Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,925 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000.
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
