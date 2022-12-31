76 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 639,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,102,000 after purchasing an additional 557,929 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,711,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 801.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,508,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VCR opened at $219.02 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $350.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.94.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

