The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

