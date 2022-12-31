11,080 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 524,252 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 244.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 547,375 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,498,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGDV opened at $23.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

