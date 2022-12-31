Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $315.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average is $297.57. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

