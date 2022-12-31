Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Down 1.5%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.97. 37,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,438,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

