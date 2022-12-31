Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.49. 120,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,747,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.