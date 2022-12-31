ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Down 1.9%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 92,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,762,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4,507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,984,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,249 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,402,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,613,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.