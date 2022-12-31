ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.16 and last traded at $46.25. 67,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,031,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

