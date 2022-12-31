ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.98. 1,511,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,189,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 110.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 166.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

