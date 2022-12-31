Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.85. 17,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,201,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on W. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.
Wayfair Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
