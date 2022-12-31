Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.85. 17,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,201,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $61,929.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,158.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,747 shares of company stock worth $1,414,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 332.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,909.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.