ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.98. 1,511,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,189,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.