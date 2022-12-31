ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.98. 1,511,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 169,189,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

