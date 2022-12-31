Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.