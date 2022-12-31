Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 328 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after acquiring an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $116.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

