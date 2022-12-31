Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 21,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

