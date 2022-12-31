Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 152,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCP stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.91.

