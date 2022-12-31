Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,837,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,576,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

