Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 349 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.75 and a 200 day moving average of $275.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

