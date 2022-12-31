Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,833 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 17,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $74,306.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,672,534 shares of company stock valued at $15,618,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

