Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 601,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 459,862 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

