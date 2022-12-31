Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $37.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.