Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $376,000. United Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

