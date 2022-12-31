First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $55.61.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.