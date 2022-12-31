Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 448 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after buying an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 275,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.57 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

