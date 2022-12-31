Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCC opened at $101.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

