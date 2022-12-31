American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMBZ opened at $39.80 on Friday. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $356.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

