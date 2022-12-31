Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Itafos Price Performance
Itafos stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Itafos has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.13.
Itafos Company Profile
