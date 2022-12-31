Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Update

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Itafos Price Performance

Itafos stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Itafos has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

