Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,635,000. Power Corp of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 5,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,766,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECH opened at $82.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

