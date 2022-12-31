Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Expands By 73.0%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the November 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,277.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aixtron from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

