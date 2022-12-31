Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Up 192.3% in December

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BPAC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.