AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 1.6 %

AKTAF stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.