Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,800 shares, a growth of 189.4% from the November 30th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.9 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ARLUF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

