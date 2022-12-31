Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 749,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

