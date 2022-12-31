Short Interest in alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Rises By 50.0%

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $7.75 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

