Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $202.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.60. Alvopetro Energy has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 51.69%.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

