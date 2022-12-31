Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Drops By 55.9%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the November 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Athena Gold Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.10. Athena Gold has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

