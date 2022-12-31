AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the November 30th total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,571.0 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

AGLNF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

