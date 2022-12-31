Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Declines By 27.7%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,315.0 days.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its 200 day moving average is $131.15.

Several brokerages have commented on AEOXF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($151.06) to €138.00 ($146.81) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($132.98) to €134.00 ($142.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($134.04) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

